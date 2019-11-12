Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 8411060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

