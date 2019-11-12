SONM Reaches Market Cap of $5.24 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. SONM has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $1.27 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Kucoin and Binance. Over the last week, SONM has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00236264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.01505483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00140872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.io . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, OKEx, YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin, COSS, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

