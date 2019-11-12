Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 289 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Facebook were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.47. 17,588,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,743,209. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $544.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.50 and a 200 day moving average of $187.44.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,555,764 shares of company stock valued at $843,798,351. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Summit Redstone began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

