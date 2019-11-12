Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 2,519 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

NYSE:F traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 26,500,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,971,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,596. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $946,550 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

