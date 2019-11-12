Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.9% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 92,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.12. 7,583,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,067,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

