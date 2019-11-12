Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $14.82 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,467 shares of company stock worth $16,900,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

