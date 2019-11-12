Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 279.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 55.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,699,000 after buying an additional 278,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $386.30. 884,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,215. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.77. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.