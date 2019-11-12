SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 67,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 341,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. 1,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $313.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

