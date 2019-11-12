Smart Money Group LLC Buys 526 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. 990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $59.45.

