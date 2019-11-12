SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 240 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 111.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 94.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 79,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

