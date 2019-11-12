SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 159 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2,421.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,431 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,808.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 777,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,805,000 after acquiring an additional 736,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,153,324,000 after acquiring an additional 559,961 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 40,641.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 514,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Broadcom by 840.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,871,000 after acquiring an additional 393,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $5,788,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.72.

AVGO stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.78. The stock had a trading volume of 58,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,968. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $217.61 and a 1-year high of $323.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

