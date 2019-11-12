Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q1 guidance to $1.65 EPS.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $101.59. 4,332,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,656. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $102.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $884,141.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,322 shares of company stock worth $5,285,945. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

