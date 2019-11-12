Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Get Skyline alerts:

SKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on Skyline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

SKY traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 420,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,059. Skyline has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $469,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $95,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,201.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,093.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Skyline by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Skyline by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.