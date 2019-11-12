Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Skechers USA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 209,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,000 shares of company stock worth $15,080,850. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. 594,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

