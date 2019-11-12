Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,838 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,880,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after buying an additional 304,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,834,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,715,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,234,000 after buying an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,843,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SIX. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Roedel purchased 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $249,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 643 shares of company stock valued at $37,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. 191,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.