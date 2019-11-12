SingularDTV Reaches One Day Volume of $178,124.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Braziliex and Ethfinex. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $178,124.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00236264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.01505483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00140872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Liqui, Binance, Livecoin, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

