SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of SBOW traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. 38,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $151.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

