Sigma Labs (SGLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 2,135.66% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Shares of SGLB stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 140,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.05. Sigma Labs has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.