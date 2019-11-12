Short Interest in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Expands By 44.9%

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,200 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the September 30th total of 689,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPRE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE TPRE opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

