Short Interest in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Increases By 20.5%

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Repay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 70,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,571. Repay has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $400.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14 and a beta of -0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $31,203,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter worth $2,506,000. FSI Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $2,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $2,463,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth $1,967,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.