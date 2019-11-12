Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Expands By 54.7%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Optical Cable by 104.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Optical Cable by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 111,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Optical Cable by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCC stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Optical Cable has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 7.31%.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

