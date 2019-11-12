Short Interest in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Increases By 19.6%

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $589,641.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $557,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,394 shares of company stock worth $4,317,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Co in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MC remained flat at $$35.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,749. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Co from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

