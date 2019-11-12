Short Interest in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Grows By 31.8%

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,500 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 739,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIME. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 558,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,595. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.43, a P/E/G ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.63 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,882 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $247,102.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $1,474,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,951,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,223,646.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,572 shares of company stock worth $13,863,674 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

