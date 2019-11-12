Short Interest in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Drops By 19.4%

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 56,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

MPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. 9,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,321. The firm has a market cap of $227.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 55,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

