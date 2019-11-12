Short Interest in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Rises By 30.5%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 65,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

LMRK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.57. 4,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. This is an increase from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 257.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMRK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

