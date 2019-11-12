Short Interest in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Declines By 22.1%

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on GPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Green Plains Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. 22,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,290. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 53.01%. The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.50%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.