Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Expands By 20.4%

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 844,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of AAT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 201,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,940. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 141.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 25.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.