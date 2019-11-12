Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Down 29.4% in October

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVBI. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Severn Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,955. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. Severn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

