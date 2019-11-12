Seven Post Investment Office LP Buys New Shares in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Pra Group makes up 0.2% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,050,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,490,000 after purchasing an additional 128,696 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 563,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,202 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pra Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. 204,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. Pra Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

