Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31, 116,605 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 108,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 52.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Senmiao Technology makes up about 1.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.44% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

