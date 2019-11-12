Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 222 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 222 ($2.90).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Senior stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 178.40 ($2.33). 903,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 182.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 163.60 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 261 ($3.41).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

