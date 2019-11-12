Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of SNIRF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. 3,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Senior has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

