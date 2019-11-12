Semux (SEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $912.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $912.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Semux has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003573 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000972 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000216 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,220,624 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

