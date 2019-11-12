Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 140,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,898. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $148.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

