Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $148.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 140,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

