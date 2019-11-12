Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Up 592.7% in October

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 592.7% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHIP. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.
