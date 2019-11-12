Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Up 592.7% in October

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 592.7% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHIP. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.96. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.