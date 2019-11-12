SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the September 30th total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 159,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 630,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 155,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,478. The company has a market cap of $107.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.85. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

