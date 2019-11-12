SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Up 5.3%

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.20, 1,112,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 652,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCYX. ValuEngine lowered SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Aegis started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 47.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 766,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 11.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.