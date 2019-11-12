SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Up 5.3%

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.20, 1,112,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 652,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCYX. ValuEngine lowered SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Aegis started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.99.
About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
