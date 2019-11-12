Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 456,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 11.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.7% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,661. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.