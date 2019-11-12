Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,315 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.43% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,178,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 280,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 504,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 624,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,933 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,826. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

