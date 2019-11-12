Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Update

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $326,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $290,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Maxim Group set a $27.00 target price on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,693. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

