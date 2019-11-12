SALT Achieves Market Cap of $6.89 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. During the last week, SALT has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and LATOKEN. SALT has a total market cap of $6.89 million and $193,014.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00232107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.01502745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00139167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, ABCC, Radar Relay, OKEx, Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, AirSwap and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.