Safe Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00006816 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Safe has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $85,662.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047179 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00797903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00257703 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005538 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00088254 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

