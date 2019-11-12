Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Up 35.5% in October

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 167,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,362 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 741.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 464,634 shares during the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

