Ruggie Capital Group Purchases 4,556 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1,844.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ruggie Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

ITA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.59. 258,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.62. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

