Ruggie Capital Group Invests $622,000 in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,149 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

