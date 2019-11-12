RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Receives GBX 624.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 624.30 ($8.16).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($7.98) to GBX 617 ($8.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RSA stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 547 ($7.15). 7,651,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 524.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 547.41. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.84). The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

