RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Receives GBX 624.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 624.30 ($8.16).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($7.98) to GBX 617 ($8.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RSA stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 547 ($7.15). 7,651,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 524.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 547.41. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.84). The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

