Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 18,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 1,152,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 855,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,710,000 after buying an additional 516,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,367,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1,472.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 237,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock worth $6,888,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $129.98. The stock had a trading volume of 509,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.41 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

