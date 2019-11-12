Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.47. 81,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,987. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $179.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.34.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.