Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $682,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $184.60. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $188.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

